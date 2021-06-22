Metallica tribute album, featuring Miley Cyrus, Alessia Cara & 51 other artists, due September 10

Blackened Recordings

We finally have a release date for that Metallica tribute album that will feature Miley Cyrus‘ version of “Nothing Else Matters.”

The Metallica Blacklist is due September 10, and focuses on the songs on Metallica’s biggest album: Their 1991 self-titled project known as “The Black Album.” But rather than having 12 artists interpreting the album’s 12 songs, 53 artists have all offered versions of their favorite tracks on the album. So in addition to Miley’s take on “Nothing Else Matters,” there are 11 other versions of the song by 11 other artists.

If you pre-order the album, you’ll get an instant download of Miley’s song, which as previously reported features Elton John on piano, producer Andrew Watt on guitar, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums, Robert Trujillo of Metallica on bass, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Other artists featured on the album include Alessia Cara, Weezer and Colombian star Juanes each performing their own versions of “Enter Sandman,” J Balvin and The Neptunes each contributing a version of “Wherever I May Roam,” Portugal. The Man doing “Don’t Tread On Me,” and Hootie and the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker doing “Nothing Else Matters.”

Other artists who contributed tracks include Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, country stars Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton and Jon Pardi, Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan, Cage the Elephant, and Americana artist Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

All profits from each track on the album will benefit both Metallica’s charity foundation, All Within My Hands, and a charity of each artist’s choice. Miley’s track, for example, will benefit her Happy Hippie Foundation.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.