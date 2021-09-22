Miami nice: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner buy $11 million waterfront mansion

Katia Temkin

Joe Jonas seems to be relocating to Miami. E! Online has confirmed that the Jonas Brothers member and his wife, Sophie Turner, just purchased a waterfront mansion in Magic City for $11 million.

The home has more than 10,000 square feet, six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths, a chef’s kitchen, a wine cellar, an atrium, gardens, a pool and a koi pond. You can see photos of it on E! Online right now.

The purchase comes three months after the couple, who are parents to one-year-old daughter Willa, put their 15,000-square-foot, nine-bedroom house in Encino, California, up for sale for close to $17 million. They also own a New York City loft, which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, they tried to sell last year before they took it off the market.

Joe is currently on the road with brothers Nick and Kevin on the Remember This tour.

