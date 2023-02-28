Michael B. Jordan’s getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Rosalind OâConnor/NBC

Days before his directorial debut Creed III hits theaters, Michael B. Jordan will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor will be honored Wednesday, March 1. Ryan Coogler, who worked with Michael on Fruitvale Station, the Black Panther movies and the Creed films, will share some words about him at the event, as will his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors.

“Michael B. Jordan has become a household name thanks to his many roles on the big screen,” stated Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer. “To think that this star didn’t grow up with dreams of being an actor! Luckily for us he changed his mind and now he will be honored with an iconic star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Since his breakout role in Fruitvale Station, Michael has accomplished a lot in Hollywood through his art and philanthropy. He’s starred in films including Without Remorse and Journal for Jordan; has a NAACP Image, SAG Award and Producers Guild Award; and has been named TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive and one of New York Times’ 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century.

Michael also launched Outlier Society, a production company that showcases diverse stories including Fahrenheit 451 and David Makes Man, as well as a fellowship that “focuses on developing the next generation of media, arts and entertainment industry leaders.”

In 2020, he teamed with Color of Change for the #ChangeHollywood initiative, which laid out ways to invest in anti-racist content and authentic Black stories, Black talent and more. Most recently, he announced the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, an inaugural historically-Black-colleges-and-universities (HBCU) basketball showcase that will highlight elements of HBCU life and culture.

Creed III ﻿premieres on March 3.

