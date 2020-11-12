Michael Bolton teams with Norwegian DJ Matoma for new Christmas song

Last year, Norwegian DJ KYGO remixed Whitney Houston‘s version of “Higher Love” and made it a hit. Now another Norwegian DJ is teaming up with a different icon of ’80s/’90s pop: Michael Bolton.

Michael and Norwegian DJ Matoma have co-written an original holiday ballad called “It’s Christmas Time.” It’s available now, along with a lyric video. As for how this odd couple got together, it turns out that Matoma is a Bolton superfan.

“To work with Michael is more than a dream come true for me, he has truly inspired me my whole life,” Matoma says in a statement. “His voice is almost magical at stirring up emotions in a listener. To make this song with him is all of my Christmases at once.”

He adds, “Together we wanted to make a song that gave you the feeling of warmth and love that you get from being home with your loved ones at Christmas…I think this year more than ever, wherever and however you celebrate the holidays, we all need that feeling of togetherness and love.”

For his part, Michael says working with Matoma was a “refreshing and inspiring adventure,” adding, “I hope this collaboration is the first of many we will write together.”

In other Michael Bolton news, he’ll perform at virtual benefit event on December 12 called Chords of Hope, which will raise awareness of the fact that Violence Against Women Act needs to be reauthorized by Congress, and will also raise money for Michael’s charities and support a music therapy program that helps traumatized children.

By Andrea Dresdale

