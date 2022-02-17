Michael Bublé admits he freaked out when Paul McCartney agreed to work with him

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

﻿Michael Bublé is gearing up for the release of his new album, Higher, which comes out this month. He also shared in a new interview what it was like recording his version of Paul McCartney‘s song “My Valentine,” with Paul himself in the studio.

Speaking with ET Canada, the crooner revealed that just about everyone in his inner circle was amazed he was able to “get” Sir Paul to help out on a song. “But I didn’t get him,” Michael insisted. “He called us!”

Michael explained that Paul’s manager told him, “We know you’re making a record and Paul thinks that you would do this song really great!” Michael said he jumped at the opportunity to put his spin on “My Valentine,” which Paul originally recorded for his 2012 album, Kisses on the Bottom.

The “I’ll Never Not Love You” singer also admitted to geeking out when he called Sir Paul to ask the legendary artist if he’d co-produce the track.

“I got the U.K. number and I said, ‘Hello,’ and this man said, ‘Oh, it’s Paul Macs,’ and I said, ‘Hey, it’s Mike Bubs,'” Bublé recalled. “When he said he would do [the song], I didn’t know what to do! So I just started to punch my fist in the air and I was quiet about it…and then he thought he lost me.”

Michael added of Sir Paul, “He was so sweet.”

﻿Higher ﻿arrives March 25.

