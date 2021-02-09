Michael Bublé is finally "really seriously" starting to make new music

Michael Bublé is finally buckling down and recording new material.

Speaking to ET Canada, Michael says, “I have just started to really, seriously make music. I’ve been kind of doing little things, I did the duet with Dolly [Parton] and little things like that, but I have just started to take my ideas and things I’ve written and start to call producers.”

Michael’s most recent album, Love, came out in 2018. He and Dolly scored a holiday hit last year with “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas.”

The singer added that the day he was speaking to ET Canada was going to be “the first day that I’m actually going to put down a vocal, for a couple songs.”

But as for when we might hear his new music, Michael admits, “No one knows what’s happening — in any business — no one knows right now. Everyone’s kind of just waiting and we’re all kind of in this holding pattern, so that’s kind of what’s happening.”

Michael does have tour dates scheduled for later this year, but it remains to be seen if they’ll go forward.

By Andrea Dresdale

