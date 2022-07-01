Michael Jackson biopic confirmed to be in the works, says nephew TJ Jackson

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

TJ Jackson has some news for Michael Jackson fans — his uncle is next in getting the biopic treatment.

Daily Mirror caught up with TJ, the son of Tito Jackson, and he said a Michael Jackson movie is “going to happen.” If TJ could have any input, he would hope the biopic focuses solely on his uncle’s musical accomplishments and steers clear of the allegations that have tarnished his reputation.

After Michael’s death, HBO released a documentary titled Leaving Neverland, which looked into those unsavory accusations. The documentary caused radio stations to temporarily remove Michael’s music from rotation.

“Now that he’s no longer with us, there couldn’t be an easier target. Everyone knows who Michael Jackson is. So it’s an easy story to sell. But I truly believe truth always wins out,” TJ offered.

“The importance my family had in Black culture first, Black people, and allowing people of all nationalities to idolise a Black family or Black figures is something I think gets lost,” he continued. “To become, you know, sex symbols for our huge band and number one in the early 70s as Black kids is an incredible accomplishment. That story needs to be amplified in my opinion. So I think there will be a Jackson story, a biopic.”

TJ added, “But I am just proud my family has done what they have done and they are the people they are and I feel incredibly blessed to have that last name, Jackson.”

Deadline previously reported Graham King, producer of Bohemian Rhapsody, obtained the rights from Jackson’s estate to make a movie about the late King of Pop, including — most importantly — the rights to all of his music.

Lionsgate acquired the upcoming biopic in February, but a release date has yet to be announced.

