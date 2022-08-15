Michelle Branch officially files for divorce from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller

After a drama-filled week which saw her being arrested for domestic assault, Michelle Branch has now filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, Billboard reports.

According to the divorce complaint, which was filed August 12, Michelle cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She lists the date of separation as August 11, and requested primary residential custody of the couple’s two children and that Carney pay child support.

Last Thursday, Michelle posted and then deleted a tweet in which she accused Carney of cheating on her. She then issued an official statement saying she is “totally devastated” and that “the rug has been completely pulled from underneath me.” She was subsequently arrested after she slapped Carney; she was released on $1,000 bond.

Michelle and Carney have a 6-month-old daughter and a 4-year-old son; Michelle also has a 17-year-old daughter from her previous marriage. When she wed Carney in 2019, it was her second marriage and his third.

