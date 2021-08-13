Michelle Branch to perform ‘The Spirit Room’ in its entirety to mark 20th anniversary

Maverick

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Michelle Branch‘s hit debut album, The Spirit Room, and she’s planned a special performance to celebrate that milestone.

Michelle will do a one-night-only livestream on September 10, a solo acoustic performance during which she’ll perform the album in its entirety. In addition to buying tickets for the livestream, limited edition merchandise, virtual meet and greets and a virtual Q&A session with Michelle are also available.

You can get tickets for The Spirit Room — 20th Anniversary Livestream now via Moment House.

Michelle has also released a new 20th anniversary version of “You Get Me,” a song from The Spirit Room. It’ll be featured on a 20th anniversary edition of The Spirit Room that’s coming out as a double vinyl LP.

Michelle was just 17 when she released The Spirit Room. It sold over two million copies and included the hits “Everywhere” and “All You Wanted.” She was nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist, and won a Grammy that same year for singing “The Game of Love,” a collaboration with Carlos Santana.

It’s worth noting that Michelle was also a huge influence on another up-and-coming female teen singer/songwriter: Taylor Swift.

Since The Spirit Room, Michelle has released several more albums, the most recent being 2017’s Hopeless Romantic. She also formed a successful country duo called The Wreckers. Michelle, currently married to The Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney, is also mom to two children: daughter Owen and son Rhys.

