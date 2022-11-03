Michigan mom makes hilarious meatloaf resembling her son

Homemade Ground Beef Meatloaf with Ketchup and Spices

A Michigan mother took the phrase you are what you eat to the next level when she surpassed her son recently with a thank you dinner that was pretty personal. She presented her 17-year-old son, Collin, with a large meatloaf that resembled his face. The mom included shredded cheese for the hair, green olives for the eyes, red peppers for the eyebrows and white onions for the teeth. The meal was a thank you celebration for his helping around the house when she returned to work. Collin said that once the meatloaf was cooked and served, it felt weird to see the lines of himself being eaten. Even though the teen found humor in the gesture, he also questioned why he couldn’t have a “normal” mom. He said that he doesn’t think that any other mother in the world has done that before, which makes it really weird, but it’s a good weird.