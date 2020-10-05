Mick Fleetwood recreates viral "Dreams" TikTok; original video guy can now afford a car & place to live

The viral video of that guy on a skateboard lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac‘s “Dreams” while swigging Ocean Spray juice has inspired the band’s own Mick Fleetwood to recreate the scenario.

The drummer made his own TikTok, in which he glides along while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice from the bottle and lip-syncing to the song that’s, to date, his band’s only number-one U.S. hit. Mick captioned it, “@420doggface208 “ — the original guy’s TikTok name — “had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” and added the hashtag #CranberryDreams.

Posting the video on Instagram, Mick added, “Had way to[o] much fun with this!! More to come.”

Ocean Spray commented, “Love this! Hope you enjoyed your juice. We have really enjoyed listening to Fleetwood Mac on repeat lately.”

Meanwhile, TMZ tracked down @420doggface208, whose life has now been completely changed by his video. His name is Nathan Apodaca, and he says since the video went viral, people have sent him $10,000 in donations, which he can now use to get a proper place to live — at the moment, he’s living in an RV with no running water, parked in front of his brother’s house.

In addition, Nathan, who works at a potato factory, plans to upgrade his car — that’s the reason he was on a skateboard in the first place. He plans to give his mom $5,000, and he gave his girlfriend a washer/dryer and bought some clothes for his daughter.

Nathan’s also been contacted by Footlocker, and hopes to get some free clothes out of the deal — but he tells TMZ he’s still waiting for Ocean Spray to call.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.