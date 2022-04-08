Mike Posner documents Mt. Everest climb in video for new song, “Home”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Last year, Mike Posner climbed Mt. Everest — no big deal, right? — and now he’s singing about the experience in a new song called “Home.”

Mike sings, “I’m looking for something different to clear my mind/I’m headed to someplace distant, that I might not find/And I know that you’re worried/I won’t make it, but/No, don’t worry/I’m gon’ make it home.”

In the video, Mike intersperses footage of his training and the actual expedition with captions about why he decided to climb Mt. Everest –“to find out who I’d become” — as well as what happened to him up there — “an avalanche nearly destroyed us” — and what he did when he reached the top: “I cried.”

In a statement, Mike says, “If I did my job well, ‘Home’ pulls out the crystalized longing that was in my heart before I walked across America and climbed Mt. Everest so everyone else can see why I had to do those things.”

Since his climb, Mike’s been writing new music and also took a two-week expedition to Antarctica.

