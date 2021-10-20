Miley Cyrus doesn’t want to be the only one in her lane: “I want more competition”

Gary Miller/Getty Images for MC

Miley Cyrus says the more competition, the better.

In a new Rolling Stone Musicians on Musicians interview with country singer Mickey Guyton, the two open up about breaking down barriers in the industry and making space for others to do the same.

“I don’t even feel that it’s enough for me to be considered one of the best rock singers of this generation, because there’s not enough of them and I want more competition,” Miley tells Mickey. “And for you too, you don’t want to be the one female Black singer that they’ll allow in country music.”

“Not only do I want to share my light, but I love competition,” she adds. “I want other people that are like me around, so I know that I deserve my place because I’m fighting for it all the time. That’s the way I think. I have no desire to be the best, because I want to get better. And you don’t want to be the best because you’re the only.”

Miley has been teasing a new project recently, telling fans in a letter on MileyWorld.com that her post-Plastic Hearts era is inspired by “intense spurts of change” in her personal and professional life.

“I am so [excited] to channel these experiences + use them as inspiration in my next body of work!” she wrote. “I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have [you]!”

