Miley Cyrus’ ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ has arrived

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Summer has come early! Miley Cyrus’ new album Endless Summer Vacation is here!

The 30-year-old songstress dropped the 13-track project at midnight Friday, along with the music video for one of the new tracks titled “River.” The music video is a simple, elegant, black-and-white format with a spot light on the global superstar on a stage in a little black dress and heels as she sings of a future with a love interest that she thinks could be “the one.”

“Blowing bubbles in the bath, I can’t stop from thinking lately / You could be the one, have the honor of my babies / Hope they have your eyes and that crooked smile / Was a desеrt ‘fore I met you, I was in a drought,” she sings in the second verse.

While most of the album features vocals solely from Miley, she does get an assist from Brandi Carlile and Sia on “Thousand Miles” and “Muddy Feet,” respectively.

Endless Summer Vacation is Miley’s eighth studio album and is the follow-up to 2020’s Plastic Hearts. In addition to the new record, the singer teamed up with Disney+ for Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) — in which “one-of-a-kind performances are threaded together with exclusive interviews where she provides insight to her new album and the person she is today,” as described by the streamer.

Endless Summer Vacation is available to stream now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.