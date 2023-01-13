Miley Cyrus flaunts her independence with new single “Flowers”

Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Miley Cyrus is all about self-love with her new single “Flowers.”

The new single and music video, which arrived Thursday night, tells the tale of going through a breakup and then realizing that you can thrive outside on your own of a relationship.

“I didn’t wanna leave you / I didn’t wanna lie / Started to cry but then remembered / I can buy myself flowers Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah I can love me better than you can,” Miley sings on the track.

Likewise, the visuals tell the same story. The video begins with the pop star in a gold hooded ensemble looking melancholy as she crosses a bridge before she snaps out of her funk and starts to embrace her newfound freedom, putting her hair up and dancing her way up the road to a home where she enjoys a dip in the pool and a workout. After a shower, the pop star puts on a chic black suit and dances freely.

“Flowers” is the first single from Miley’s upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation. It comes nearly three years after her previous album, Plastic Hearts, which featured the tracks “Midnight Sky,” “Angels Like You” and “Prisoner” featuring Dua Lipa. She first teased the new project during her NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve party, sharing teaser clips of the song and music video.

Endless Summer Vacation is set for release on March 10. “Flowers” is available to stream now.

