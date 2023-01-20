Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single week

Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus is now the proud owner of this major Spotify record: her song “Flowers” saw the most streams in a single week.

“Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans!” Miley wrote in an Instagram Story. She shared the streamer’s announcement, which confirmed that on Thursday, January 19, “‘Flowers’ became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.”

The streamer cheekily added, “She can buy her own Flowers and break her own records.”

The news comes not even a week after her Discord channel revealed, “17 years into her career, Miley officially hit her largest Spotify streaming debut with ‘Flowers.'” Fans streamed the single 7.7 million times on its release date.

As of Friday afternoon, the song is still the platform’s #1 track on the Weekly Top Songs Global chart, amassing a whopping 96.032 million streams.

In other Miley news, she is thrilled to hear that Gloria Gaynor personally approved of her new song after fans compared it to the disco queen’s “I Will Survive.” Both songs tackle the theme of finding independence and self-love after a bad breakup.

Gaynor took to Instagram and lauded, “Your new song carries the torch of empowerment and encourages everyone to find strength in themselves to persevere and thrive.”

Miley shared the post to her Instagram Story and wrote in all capital letters, “@GloriaGaynor I love you. Thank you [red heart emoji].”

“Flowers” is the first single off Miley’s forthcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. The album arrives March 10, and preorders are now live on her official website.

