Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” scores trifecta on ‘Billboard’ pop charts

Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” has already set plenty of streaming records, but now the song has hit a unique milestone on the Billboard chart.

It’s now only the seventh song ever to simultaneously be number one on the three different flavors of Billboard‘s charts that measure radio airplay on pop radio stations: Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary.

In the 27 years that the three charts have coexisted, the only other songs that have done this are Adele‘s “Easy on Me,” “Hello” and “Rolling in the Deep”; Ed Sheeran‘s “Thinking Out Loud”; Sam Smith‘s “Stay With Me”; and Celine Dion‘s “Because You Loved Me.”

Oddly, the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer is the only American artist to have pulled off this feat.

“Flowers” is from Miley’s new album, Endless Summer Vacation. The latest single from the album, “River,” is currently climbing the charts.