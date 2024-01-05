Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” ties Maroon 5 for ‘Billboard’ chart record

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Give Miley Cyrus her “Flowers” — the song has hit a major Billboard chart milestone.

“Flowers” is now tied for the title of longest amount of time at #1 in the history of the publication’s Adult Contemporary chart. The record of 36 weeks was previously held by Maroon 5‘s “Girls Like You,” but “Flowers” has just tied it up by passing its 36th week on top.

In second place is The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights,” which ruled for 35 weeks, followed by “Drift Away” by Uncle Kracker and Dobie Gray, which spent 28 weeks on top.

Billboard also notes that “Flowers” has spent a combined 63 weeks atop three different Billboard airplay charts: Adult Contemporary, Adult Pop and Pop — the most for any song. “Blinding Lights” came close, with 61 weeks.

At the upcoming Grammy Awards in February, “Flowers” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Meanwhile, Miley’s other hit, “Used to Be Young,” has earned a shout-out from Paris Hilton. On X, formerly Twitter, she tweeted a montage of herself as a child and during her early oughts party girl days set to the song and wrote, “Thank you Miley. your song makes me feel seen.” Miley reposted it and wrote, “You’re an ICON forever. Love you mama.”

