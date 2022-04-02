Miley Cyrus has COVID, won’t perform at Steven Tyler’s Grammy party

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has canceled a Grammy night performance because she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day, the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” Miley tweeted. “I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it.”

She then announced that she’s canceled her scheduled performance at Steven Tyler‘s Grammy Awards Viewing Party in LA, which will benefit Janie’s Fund, a charity that provides protection and counseling for young female victims of abuse. It’s named after Tyler’s 1989 hit with Aerosmith, “Janie’s Got a Gun.”

“Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler,” Miley tweeted. “I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to ‘Walk This Way’ another time!”

On Friday, Miley released her live album, ATTENTION.

