Miley Cyrus joins Snoop Dogg, Jared Leto & ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae in new Gucci campaign

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Gucci

Miley Cyrus is one of the stars tapped by Gucci to star in the fashion house’s new Love Parade collection, along with Jared Leto, Snoop Dogg, Beanie Feldstein and Lee Jung-jae, the star of Squid Game.

In a lengthy new video ad set to the song “Venus in Furs” by The Velvet Underground, Miley and her co-stars are shown cavorting at a decadent dinner. Or, as Gucci explains, “Portraying the modern myth of cinema through a sequence of obsessions and desires… the stars celebrate the ritual of the banquet, giving themselves to a liberating symposium that slides into the Dionysiac ritual of dancing.”

Miley is pictured wearing “an asymmetrical hat” with “crystal-embellished ears,” as well as white fur jacket, bra and matching black lace thigh-highs, which you can see as she’s carried through the crowd later on in the video.

You can see the full collection at Gucci.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.