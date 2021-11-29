Miley Cyrus jokes about how fans should honor the 11th anniversary of infamous bong video

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Hard to believe that it’s been over 11 years since the world first saw Miley Cyrus‘s infamous bong video.

While the dust has certainly settled since that earth-shattering event, Miley reflected fondly on that career-changing video when celebrating its 11th anniversary on Instagram.

“11 years ago [cloud puff emoji],” she wrote while sharing a still from the video. “Can we petition for a national holiday?”

Although Miley was dragged through the mud at the time and became an instant punchline, the singer assured fans that she not only laughs at what happened — she wants everyone to laugh with her.

For those who may have forgotten the massive 2010 controversy, Miley just turned 18 at the time and was still starring in Hannah Montana when TMZ leaked the video.

Since the then-Disney Channel star was regarded as a role model, the backlash was intense and the “Midnight Sky” singer had to go into full damage control mode. During that apology tour, she revealed she had been smoking salvia, a hallucinogenic plant that is part of the mint family.

When marking the video’s 10th anniversary last year, the Grammy nominee called it a “groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb s*** to their friends.”

She added, “(Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a “friend” but…) Time really flew by. I remember this like it was yesterday….” before joking that she has no memory of the incident because she was on a powerful trip.

She also doubled down that she was smoking salvia, joking it packs a bigger punch than marijuana.

