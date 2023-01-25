Miley Cyrus’ music catalog is enjoying streaming boom thanks to “Flowers”

Columbia Records

The wins keep coming for Miley Cyrus. Thanks to her new #1 song “Flowers,” her entire music catalog is enjoying a streaming boom.

Billboard broke down how “Flowers” is performing on streaming services, saying the track earned 52.6 million streams in its first week. Fans bought the song 70,000 times.

“Flowers” is also shining a light on Miley’s back catalog. Her U.S. fans streamed her entire discography about 20.7 million times.

The tracks earning the biggest gains include her 2013 heartbreak anthem “Wrecking Ball,” which saw a surge of 59 percent; her 2009 breakout “Party in the U.S.A.,” with a rise of 35.4 percent; and “We Can’t Stop” after fans bolstered its streaming numbers by 46.3 percent.

Her 2020 track “Midnight Sky” earned some of the largest gains after fans upped its weekly streams from 1.7 million to 3.2 million, which is an 88.8 percent increase.

It should also be noted Bruno Mars‘ 2013 hit “When I Was Your Man” is enjoying a streaming boost, likely because fans are spreading a rumor that Miley’s ex Liam Hemsworth once dedicated that song to her. They believe Miley’s “Flowers” is a response, but that has yet to be proven.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.