Miley Cyrus needs to find “the perfect gentleman” to co-host her second NBC New Year’s Eve special

Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Miley Cyrus‘ live New Year’s Eve special on NBC last December was a ratings hit, and now Miley’s thinking about who’ll be joining her when she does it again this year.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was broadcast live from Miami, with co-host Pete Davidson and musical guests like Saweetie, 24kGoldn, Anitta, Jack Harlow. Her special drew more than 6 million viewers, even with — or maybe because of — Miley’s wardrobe malfunction during “Party In the U.S.A.” She and producer Lorne Michaels are now planning a second installment, and she tells Variety why it’s necessary that she have a co-host.

“Originally, it was just Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, and there was no co-host,” she explains. “But one thing that me and Lorne really thought was important was that there is a sexiness and a romanticism to the night, and we thought it was important that there’ll be kind of that perfect gentleman.”

Noting that she wanted “someone that wasn’t going to be too serious and was able to keep the fun and the energy,” as well as someone who’d be “super professional when it came to improvisation,” Miley selected Pete Davidson to join her. And as she tells Variety, “We’re just seeing what fits now for 2023.”

“Carrying this whole show alone, it’ll end up sacrificing, I think, some of the music,” Miley says, explaining why she wants to have a co-host again. “I think music is what drives New Year’s — whether just people making playlists or going out and hearing DJs — music is a staple of New Year’s, so that’s my No. 1 focus.”