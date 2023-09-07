Miley Cyrus reveals exact day she decided marriage to Liam Hemsworth was “no longer going to work in my life”

Miley Cyrus at Glastonbury, June 30, 2019; Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus will never forget the day she decided she had to divorce husband Liam Hemsworth — because it was also the day she headlined the U.K.’s most prestigious music festival.

In her “Used To Be Young” series on TikTok, Miley says it was June 30, 2019 — the day she performed at the Glastonbury Festival.

Miley says, “Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam’s commitment to being married just — really came from, of course, a place of love first, ’cause we’d been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could.”

“The day of the show was the day I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship,” she adds. But she still went on with the show — just like she did when her grandfather died and when her house burned down.

“That was another moment where the work, the character, the performance came first,” she says. “And I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that to not be the case. That the human comes first.”

Miley and Liam first met in 2009. They spent the next few years breaking up and getting back together, then got engaged in 2012. They postponed their wedding, broke up, got back together and then got engaged again in 2016. They wed in December 2018; their split became public in August 2019.

