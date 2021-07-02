Miley Cyrus sells eclectic LA mansion for $7.2 million

Vijat Mohindra/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is ready to move on to a new property.

The real estate website Dirt reports that Miley has sold her 1950s-era home in LA’s exclusive neighborhood of Hidden Hills for a whopping $7.2 million.

It was just last year that Miley purchased the property for a bit under $5 million. She then worked with her mother, Tish Cyrus, to transform the interior of the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate from an all-white design to a more colorful aesthetic.

Photos taken by Architectural Digest earlier this year show a multi-colored seashell-shaped chair and blue couches in the black-walled den, and custom tiger face wallpaper made by Gucci in the powder room. Another room boasts leopard wallpaper, while Miley’s studio features an array of neon signs and a colorful motif on the wall.

The 1.2 acre property also includes a lagoon-style swimming pool, an open-air pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and rolling green hills.

The superstar singer also owns a property in Studio City in LA and a 33-acre ranch just outside her native Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.