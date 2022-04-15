Miley Cyrus spotted smooching boyfriend Maxx Morando in Hollywood

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci

Miley Cyrus‘ parents may be on the road to divorce, but Miley herself seems happy with her new love. E! Online has photos of Miley kissing musician Maxx Morando passionately on a street in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Morando, who’s the drummer for the band Liily, and Miley were first seen together in November at a Gucci fashion show. He also attended Miley’s New Year’s Eve NBC special in Miami. Morando is evidently also a cartoonist: In September, Miley called him “one of my favorite emerging artists” in the pages of Vogue.

E! Online reports that the two took a trip to Cabo San Lucas in February. A source told E! in January, “They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians.”

Meanwhile, Miley’s mother Tish Cyrus filed divorce paperwork on April 6 to split with her husband of 29 years, Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. The two had filed for divorce in 2010 and 2013, but subsequently dropped both cases.

