Miley Cyrus teams up with Magnum ice cream for free virtual concert

Vijat Mohinda

Miley Cyrus has a sweet summer treat for fans.

The singer is teaming up with Magnum ice cream for a free virtual concert experience this month, called Miley in Layers.

Miley is set to perform some of the biggest hits off her recent album, Plastic Hearts, as well as an exclusive cover of the ‘80s hit “Midas Touch” by Midnight Star, re-imagined as “Miley’s Touch.”

The concert will use immersive 8D sound technology, which gives fans the feeling of being in the room with Miley when played through a set of headphones.

“The greatest super-power we have is our individuality,” Miley says in a statement, discussing the Magnum collab. “As I’ve evolved as an artist, I’ve been able to explore the different layers of who I am and what brings me pleasure — whether I’m writing, in the studio, performing on stage for thousands of fans or wearing something that makes me feel empowered.”

She adds, “My biggest pleasure in life is music and I’m so excited to be performing in 8D for you all. I hope this campaign with Magnum ice cream inspires everyone to embrace their own layers and proudly go after whatever it is that brings them pleasure.”

Miley in Layers will stream on Miley’s YouTube on June 10 at 2:30 p.m. EST. It will also be available for streaming on the Magnum ice cream Instagram channel, @Magnumicecream, until Thursday, June 17.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.