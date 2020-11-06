Miley Cyrus teams up with Stevie Nicks on "Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)"

RCA Records

Miley Cyrus got Stevie Nicks’ blessing before sampling a bit of the rock legend’s classic tune “Edge of Seventeen” on her latest single, “Midnight Sky.”

Now, the two are teaming up for a bona fide mashup of the two songs, “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix).” The remix features Stevie’s vocals and seamlessly combines the music and lyrics of both songs.

“@StevieNicks has always been my idol & an inspiration,” Miley tweeted. “It’s an honor to now call her my friend and collaborator.”

Stevie added, “Duet with @MileyCyrus…Magical! Loved singing with her!”

Miley’s seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, comes out on November 27.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.