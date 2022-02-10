Miley Cyrus teams with Dolly Parton in upcoming Super Bowl ad

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This year’s Super Bowl is again bringing on the star power for its lineup of famous commercials. Miley Cyrus is the latest star who’ll make a cameo appearance in a Big Game ad for T-Mobile — and she’ll also be reuniting with her godmother, Dolly Parton.

Dolly teased a clip on Wednesday, which shows her telling her protégé over FaceTime, “You got a voice, Miley. Use it.” As Miley appears struck by inspiration, Survivor’s 1982 hit “Eye of the Tiger” plays in the background.

In a brief montage, Miley toils over song lyrics, plays some notes on a piano and scribbles notes into a notepad before asking out loud, “What would Dolly do?” The teaser abruptly ends with a message telling fans to tune in on Sunday, February 13, to catch the Big Game ad in full.

Dolly seemingly teased the commercial is going to pull some memorable stunts by writing, “There’s big stuff on the way from me,” followed by a winking face emoji.

The Super Bowl, where the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at California’s SoFi Stadium, kicks off this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

