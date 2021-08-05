Miley Cyrus wants to cancel cancelling DaBaby, offers to educate him on LGBT+ issues

Jamie Squire/Getty Images for NCAA

While Miley Cyrus may have been disappointed by the seemingly homophobic comments made by “Levitating” rapper DaBaby, she doesn’t believe cancelling him is the right way to react.

Taking to Instagram Wednesday, Miley made the case for forgiving the embattled rapper and allowing him the opportunity to learn from his mistakes.

“As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness,” Miley stated in a black and white infographic.

“The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture,” she agreed, “but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection.”

She added, “It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress!”

“Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn,” Miley concluded before revealing in the caption that she already took her own advice.

Tagging DaBaby, she called upon him to “check your DMs” because she “would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future.”

He has yet to publicly respond to the offer.

The 29-year-old rapper experienced an intense fallout after making remarks that were widely considered homophobic during Miami’s Rolling Loud festival on July 25. Six festivals have since removed him from their lineup and a bevy of A-listers such as Elton John, Madonna and even his “Levitating” collaborator Dua Lipa have condemned his conduct.

DaBaby has twice apologized in the weeks since, most recently in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.