Milwaukee’s Summerfest 2021 will require fans to show proof of vaccine or negative test to attend

Milwaukee’s massive all-genre Summerfest is returning in September with a lineup of over 100 performers, including Jonas Brothers, Gabby Barrett, Miley Cyrus, The Kid LAROI, G-Eazy, Kesha, Lindsey Stirling, Goo Goo Dolls, Flo Rida, Masked Wolf, Tai Verdes and many more. But now new rules have been announced regarding what’s required to attend.

Those coming to the concerts will need to show proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or a current negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the festival grounds and American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

More information is available at the festival’s website. Those who are not fully vaccinated can find information on local testing availability before they head to the event.

The new protocol comes on the heels of an announcement from the nation’s largest concert promoter, Live Nation, which recently decided that it will allow the touring artists it works with to require proof of vaccination or a negative test from event attendees.

Summerfest 2021 is scheduled to take place September 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.

