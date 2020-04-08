Minnesota ranks No. 1 in the United States for takeout and delivery during COVID-19 pandemic

Here in Minnesota, we sure know how to eat and our love of food is finally getting us the attention we deserve! Just kidding, but we do know how to band together as a community in times of trouble, which is why according to data compiled by The Daring Kitchen, Minnesota is No. 1 in the United States for takeout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic!

Over the last month, the company tracked over a million tweets about takeout and food delivery across the nation, and created a map based on geotagged data. Looking at the map below, it’s immediately clear that we are number one.

Tweets and hashtags about food delivery such as #doordash and #ubereats were analyzed, and the results are below:

The top takeout and food delivery states are:

1. Minnesota

2. Nebraska

3. Rhode Island

4. Massachusetts

5. Virginia

6. Hawaii

7. Delaware

8. Tennessee

9. North Carolina

10. New Jersey