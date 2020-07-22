Minnesota State Fair announces new “Food Parade”

The Minnesota State Fair may be cancelled this year, but what about all the fans that want their state fair food fix? This year, fans will have an opportunity to eat their way through the fair grounds later this summer with the “Minnesota State Fair Food Parade!”
The event will be a drive-thru alternative to the typical fair, which was called off this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And for a few hours, the experience will take patrons to 16 vendors along a 1.5-mile route through the fairgrounds. Remember when they said they would do “all or nothing” … lies! Haha.
Participating vendors include Turkey to Go, Tom Thumb Donuts, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds and Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar!
CLICK HERE to find out more information!