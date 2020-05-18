Minnesota’s most searched cocktail recipe according to Google

Posted by: KS95 May 18, 2020 319 Views

Here in Minnesota, we’ve always been cocktail champions! How else do people expect us to get through those aggressive winters?! Unfortunately, now that the world is under quarantine, it seems we’re no longer the only at home drinking elite!

Google recently decided to release search results for the most searched cocktail recipes by state, because no matter where you live, a nice, stiff drink makes these endless days a little more tolerable.

Based on the map below, the good “Old Fashioned” seems to reign supreme, while other states are going buck wild looking for Kamikaze recipes. And what about Minnesota? Turns out, we’re drunk but super classy with our “Oliveto” search history. RIP Marvel Bar!

Take a look at the map below:

IMAGE: brobible

BONUS: The Daily Meal put together a comprehensive list of the most searched food recipes during quarantine. Minnesota loves bread! CLICK HERE to see the rest of the list.

