Minnesota’s most searched cocktail recipe according to Google

Here in Minnesota, we’ve always been cocktail champions! How else do people expect us to get through those aggressive winters?! Unfortunately, now that the world is under quarantine, it seems we’re no longer the only at home drinking elite!

Google recently decided to release search results for the most searched cocktail recipes by state, because no matter where you live, a nice, stiff drink makes these endless days a little more tolerable.

Based on the map below, the good “Old Fashioned” seems to reign supreme, while other states are going buck wild looking for Kamikaze recipes. And what about Minnesota? Turns out, we’re drunk but super classy with our “Oliveto” search history. RIP Marvel Bar!

Take a look at the map below:

