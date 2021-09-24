Miss Independent: Kelly Clarkson will be a single woman again in January

Carter Smith

Kelly Clarkson is probably putting a big red “X” around the date of January 7, 2022, because that’s when she’ll be officially single and ready to mingle once again.

According to legal documents obtained by ABC News, Kelly’s marriage to Brandon Blackstock will be officially over on that date. The two married in October of 2013, and Kelly filed for divorce in June of 2020. She and Brandon have two children together: daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5.

The legal documents also state that as of now, Kelly can legally be known as Kelly Brianne Clarkson once again. She changed her name to Kelly Blackstock when she and Brandon wed.

Kelly released her aptly named new single “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” earlier this week. Her holiday album When Christmas Comes Around… arrives October 15.

