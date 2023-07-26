So a definition of a gut check is an evaluation of your priorities. Is staying healthy on your list? If so – check out MNGI digestive health. They are privately owned and celebrating 50 years of helping patients with their digestive health. On top of that they are a nationally recognized leader in gastroenterology diagnosis, quality and care for everything from heartburn and hemorrhoids to crohn’s and celiac disease. As the smartest choice for comprehensive gi care, MNGI provides extensive testing and procedures, with a happy staff that includes dietitians and a psychologist. Here’s the other great thing about MNGI – along with having bilingual employees, they also have machines that are able to translate conversations, so any one can get care, no matter the language they speak. Your dedicated MNGI care team embodies the MNGI values of compassion, teamwork, and integrity. Go with the best. Go with MNGI digestive health.