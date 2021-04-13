Moderna music: Spotify shares ‘Vaccine Songs’ playlist

iStock/ KrizzDaPaul

Spotify users seem to create playlists for nearly every activity imaginable, so why not one for getting a vaccine?

The streaming platform notes that since January 1, users have created more than 7,000 vaccine-related playlists globally, and in the past 90 days, there’s been a 350% increase in fan-created playlists specific to the COVID-19 vaccine. Some are even naming their playlists after the manufacturer of the vaccine they received.

That’s why Spotify has now put together a definitive ‘Vaccine Songs’ playlist for you to listen to while rolling up your sleeve. The songs range from funny puns, like “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar, to tunes of joyful celebration, like “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves, and “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John.

Sadly, there are no songs included by the British band The Vaccines.

Here’s the list of all 25 songs on the Spotify Vaccine Songs playlist, so you can jam out while getting your jab:

“Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” Pat Benatar

“Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd

“Here Comes the Sun,” The Beatles

“The Cure,” Lady Gaga

“My Shot,” Hamilton soundtrack

“Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” ABBA

“Good Days,” SZA

“Vete,” Bad Bunny

“Jolene,” Dolly Parton (replace the word “Jolene” with “vaccine”)

“Feeling Good,” Nina Simone

“Drink In My Hand,” Eric Church

“Do It,” Chloe X Halle

“I’m So Excited,” Pointer Sisters

“Good As Hell,” Lizzo

“Big Shot,” Billy Joel

“Up,” Cardi B

“The Final Countdown,” Europe

“I’m Still Standing,” Elton John

“Hips Don’t Lie,” Shakira & Wyclef Jean

“How to Save a Life,” The Fray

“Walking on Sunshine,” Katrina & the Waves

“My Church,” Maren Morris

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” Whitney Houston

“Waiting on the World to Change,” John Mayer

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.