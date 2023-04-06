Mom goes viral after telling teacher her daughter is skipping class for Taylor Swift concert

TAS Rights Management

A Taylor Swift fan and mom has gone viral after sharing a letter she wrote to her daughter’s teacher, asking that her daughter be excused from class so she can attend Taylor’s Eras Tour.

Karen Vladek, a lawyer and legal recruiter, shared the note she wrote to her daughter Maddie‘s teacher on Twitter with the caption, “Here’s hoping my daughter’s 1st grade teacher is a Swiftie.” The note incorporated as many references to Taylor’s songs as possible, with such lines as, “I hope missing school doesn’t ruin her otherwise stellar Reputation but she begged me to go and maybe I Should Have Said No but I didn’t want to be Mean. So It Goes.”

She also wrote, “I know I did Something Bad and I promise this will be The Last Time she has an unexcused absence before the Cruel Summer starts.” She signed it “Forever and Always” and the subject line was, “It’s Me, Hi, I’m the Problem It’s Me.”

Vladek’s plan worked: She posted a follow-up captioned, “MS PARKS” — the teacher — “GETS IT.” It was a screenshot of the teacher’s reaction: “THIS MADE MY ENTIRE DAY.”

Vladek and Maddie are going to see the Eras tour on April 24 in Houston.

