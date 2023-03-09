Money isn’t everything: How this year’s Best Picture nominees fared at the box office

While the Academy Awards sometime gets poo-pooed for featuring movies most people haven’t seen — even during Chris Rock‘s first hosting stint at the 77th annual awards — this year’s event features some bona fide blockbuster Best Picture nominations.
However, for every Avatar: The Weight of Water — which made more than $2.2 billion and counting — there’s a TÁR or Women Talking, so-called “prestige pictures” that weren’t made to compare in the bottom-line department.
Just for fun, seeing as they’re all nominated for the biggest award of Sunday night, here’s a peek at each of the nominated movies, their reported production budgets from available reporting and their worldwide theatrical performances, according to Box Office Mojo.
Avatar: The Way of Water
Reported production budget: $350 million to $400 million
Box office: $2,283,196,259
Top Gun: Maverick
Reported production budget: $170 million
Box office: $1.49 billion
Elvis
Reported production budget: $85 million
Box office: $287,340,048
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Reported production budget: $25 million
Box office: $104,872,026
TÁR
Reported production budget: $35 million
Box office: $20,067,659
Women Talking
Reported production budget: N/A
Box office: $7,303,166
All Quiet on the Western Front
Reported production budget: $20 million
Box office (limited release for Oscar consideration): $3 million
The Fabelmans
Reported production budget: est. $40 million
Box office (limited release): $37,962,769
The Banshees of Inisherin
Reported production budget: $20 million
Box office: $46,597,386
Triangle of Sadness
Reported production budget: $15.6 million
Box office: $24,510,342
