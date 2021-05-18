More about Ariana Grande’s wedding and her “tasteful” ring

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Ariana Grande surprised fans by marrying her fiancé Dalton Gomez this past weekend at their home in Montecito, CA. Now we’re learning more details about the ceremony, and the ring.

E! Online reports that Dalton helped design Ari’s wedding band with Solow & Co., the same jeweler he turned to to create her unique engagement ring, which features a diamond set off-center with a pearl next to it.

“They worked with Dalton on this,” a spokesperson for the jeweler tells E! Online of the handmade ring. “It’s a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pavé band. Dalton was very happy with it.”

E! Online also says the two tied the knot in the backyard of their house, “surrounded by hundreds of white florals.” A source close to Ariana dishes to E!, “It was beautiful but not over-the-top. Ari wanted it to be simplistic [sic] and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together.”

As for why Ari and Dalton decided to just do it, so to speak, the source tells E!, “They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait. They both agreed there was no point in waiting.”

Ari and Dalton began dating in January 2020 and got engaged this past December.

