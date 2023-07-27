More artists share their tributes to Sinéad O’Connor

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tributes to the late Sinéad O’Connor continue to pour in following her death at the age of 56.

Few details about her death are known at this point, but a statement from London’s Metro Police said that on July 26, they received “reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address,” and “a 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.” They note, “The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The London Inner South Coroner reports that “no medical cause of death was given,” adding autopsy results “may not available for several weeks.”

Among the latest artists paying tribute to Sinéad is Eurythmics’ singer Annie Lennox, who shared a poem in which she called her “Fierce and fragile,” “Wounded,” “Fearless,” “unafraid” and more. Finally, she writes, “May the angels hold you/In their tender arms/And give you rest/In peace.”

Sinéad recorded the theme for the recent season of Starz’s Outlander, whose star Caitriona Balfe wrote a message to the late singer. “Hope you are at peace … and with your baby boy,” she said, referring to Sinead’s son Shane, who died in 2022. “Thank you for sharing your soul with us and soothing us with your incredible voice beautiful Sinéad.”

Also paying tribute to Sinéad:

Yusuf/Cat Stevens – “Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinéad O’Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace.”

Cyndi Lauper – “Remembering Sinead O’Connor. A unique talent who made an indelible mark on pop culture. Outspoken and brave. A lot of trials and tribulations. A great artist with an incredible voice. She will be missed.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea – “For all us street kids, for all us wildlings, when sinead got huge, it felt like one of us made it. It was incredible…she was like billie holiday to me. All her pain, all her beauty, those incredible songs. she deserves sainthood.”

Queen’s Brian May – “Can it be ? So so sad to hear this. Bless you Sinéad.”

Irish singer/The Frames frontman Glen Hansard shared video of Sinéad singing “Nothing Compares 2 U” during the annual Christmas Eve busk for charity in Dublin. “Ireland has always preferred its heroes on the wall. Too scared and afraid to deal with them in the room,” he writes. “now we can finally hang her picture on the wall and revere her for the giant she was.”

Belinda Carlisle – “May she find peace now. Forever loved”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “She was a warrior. She was a rebel…Brilliant. Heartbreaking.

Rest well. Rest in power. Rest in peace.”

