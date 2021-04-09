More Neat Drone Footage – The making of a Local Irish-American Whiskey Distillery – Behind The Scenes

The O’Shaughnessy cousins Patrick and Michael are building O’Shaughnessy Distillery and have plans to open this summer. It’ll be nearby Surly Brewing which is getting ready to reopen this summer too.

To get the whiskey right, Patrick and Michael have enlisted a Master Distiller that’s worked for Jameson in the past and together they’ll create something new with tradition in mind.

Take a look behind the scenes with another bit of drone footage from the same videographer, Jay Christensen from Rally Studios who also did the cool bowling alley drone video you may have seen all over the news.

