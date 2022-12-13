MrBeast Joins Fortnite With $1 Million Challenge

MrBeast, who recently became the most-subscribed-to creator on YouTube, is the next person to join ”Fortnite’s” Icon Series. The creator made a brief appearance in a trailer for ”Fortnite’s” newest season, and Epic Games is now confirming that not only will MrBeast be getting his own ”Fortnite” skins, but also a MrBeast-themed in-game competition with a $1-million prize.

On December 17th (that’s Saturday) at 12pm ET, players can take part in “MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge”! If you’ve watched any of MrBeast’s outrageous challenges on his YouTube channel (recent examples include “Last To Take Hand Off Jet, Keeps It!” or “Survive 100 Days In Circle, Win $500,000”), then you might not be surprised that the in-game event is called an “extreme survival challenge.” Players will have to try and get the highest score they can on a custom-built island, and the player with the best five high scores will earn $1-million.

MrBeast, who once made an actual Battle Bus, joins the ranks of many other streamers and content creators with Icon Series skins, including Ninja, TheGrefg and Loserfruit. Icon skins aren’t just for streamers; Epic has made them for sports superstars like LeBron James and Naomi Osaka as well as musicians like Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, and Ariana Grande.