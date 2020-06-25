MTV takes a nostalgic look back at the 1990s with 'Flashback Friday: Made in New York'

Courtesy of MTV

MTV is going retro on Friday with a 24-hour marathon featuring some of the network’s classic 1990s moments made in New York.

Flashback Friday: Made in New York kicks off at 6 a.m. ET/PT with back-to-back music videos, and continue throughout the day with episode marathons from The State, Yo! MTV Raps, the VMAS, Unplugged, The Real World: New York and more.

At 3 p.m. ET/PT, La La Anthony will host TRL’s Most Requested Moments, a brand new special at counting down the greatest performances, celebrity guests and OMG moments in TRL history.

The full lineup is as follows:

6:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m. — Music Videos

9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. — Yo! MTV Raps

11:00 a.m.– 2:30 p.m. — The Real World: New York marathon

2:30 p.m.–3:00 p.m. — Diary: Pink

3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. — TRL’s Most Requested Moments

5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. — 1999 VMA’s

8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. — 2000 VMA’s

11:00 p.m.–1:00 a.m. — Unplugged episodes: Nirvana and Pearl Jam

1:00 a.m.–3:00 a.m. — The State marathon

3:00 a.m.–6:00 a.m. — Music Videos

By Geroge Costantino

