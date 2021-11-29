MTV to air Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s ﻿’Unplugged﻿’ next month

Kelsey Bennett/Courtesy of Interscope Records

For those who were left begging for more after watching the tearjerking One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga on Sunday, you’re in luck. The dynamic duo will come together once more for an intimate MTV Unplugged next month.

The special Unplugged event is set for December 17. ABC Audio obtained the official press release, which promises, “The highly anticipated episode, captured earlier this year in front of an intimate audience in New York City, features the duo coming together for one extraordinary night to perform a combination of stripped-back duets and solo songs from [their album] Love for Sale.”

This will mark Gaga’s first Unplugged appearance and Tony’s second. He previously brought down the house when his first special aired in 1994.

The release says the event will also celebrate Tony and Gaga’s “decade-long recording history and friendship.”

Love for Sale, released in September, is the two’s second collaborative effort and has since been nominated for six Grammy Awards, including Album and Record of the Year.

Tony also set a Guinness World Record with this album, by becoming the oldest recording artist to release a collection of new material. He was 95 years and 60 days when Love for Sale was released.

The global premiere of MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga airs Thursday, December 17, starting at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Tony, who is battling Alzheimers, retired from performing after filming CBS’ One Last Time special. Gaga penned a heartfelt shout out to his “remarkable” wife, Susan Benedetto after it aired.

“Thank you Susan for how you love @itstonybennett, I love you and Tony and the whole family so much. I’ll cry about tonight forever,” she wrote on Instagram and called Susan “The real ‘Lady’ of the hour.”

