MTV’s ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ ﻿cast teases what to expect

Watch out — a new reality show is in town and it’s called The Real Friends of WeHo.

The new series premieres Friday night on MTV and the cast — Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton, Jaymes Vaughan, Dorion Renauld and Joey Zauzig — are some of Hollywood’s most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities.

The Real Friends of WeHo — WeHo is short for the gay-friendly West Hollywood neighborhood — focuses on the lives of this glamorous friend group. Jaymes tells ABC Audio that the show is “one of a kind.”

“I don’t know that there’s been a reality show that has done it this way yet,” he explains.

The fact that the cast are all members of the queer community is an aspect that isn’t lost on them. In fact, it’s that kind of representation that they hope viewers will appreciate. Joey’s hope is that people “will see a part of themselves in it and kind of relate and see a different side of our community and see that we’re all not perfect.”

“There haven’t been a lot of shows that show gay people in their natural habitat and I think it’s important to see successful gay men that are making it in Hollywood and finding ways to let our artistry and our voices be heard,” Todrick adds. “I think it’s really important to see that and for that representation to exist.”

Like any good reality show, though, there will be no shortage of entertainment.

“It is our real lives, but it’s also a television show. We all just saw the first episode and it’s good,” Brad teases. “There’s a lot of heart. There’s a lot of humor. There’s drama. It’s like the perfect mix of everything people would want in a reality TV show.”

