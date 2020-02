MUSIC NEWS: 5 Seconds of Summer releases an official music video for ‘No Shame’

On Wednesday (February 5), 5 Seconds of Summer announced the official release date of their newest album, Calm. They band also teased a track list and the cover art for fans too excited for the March 27th release date.

Today (February 7), the band decided to release an official video for the song, “No Shame” which also happens to be the name of their upcoming 2020 tour!

Watch and listen below:



BONUS: Check out the cover art for the new album!