MUSIC NEWS: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber release new ‘Stuck with U’ music video

May 8, 2020

This week, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber teamed up to release their new, ‘Stuck with U’ single and music video!

SB Projects along with longtime clients Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber release “Stuck with U” to benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation: https://stuckwithu.lnk.to/agjbPV

In response to the COVID-19 crisis and to help further bolster relief efforts, all net proceeds from the streams and sales of “Stuck with U” will be donated to First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.

That means that by listening, watching, and sharing – you are helping to support families in need. If you would like to make an additional contribution to First Responders Children’s Foundation, click the donate button.

Thank you to all the fans, friends and first responders who participated.

Created & directed by: Rory Kramer, Alfredo Flores, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun

