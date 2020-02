MUSIC NEWS: Camila Cabello releases an official music video for ‘My Oh My’ ft. DaBaby

It was only a couple years ago when Camila Cabello was here OPENING for Taylor Swift, but in September the 20-something performer will be back at the Xcel Energy Center headlining her very own tour!

That being said, earlier today (February 12) Cabello released an official video for her latest single, ‘My Oh My’ featuring DaBaby!

Watch the video below: