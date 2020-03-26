MUSIC NEWS: Dua Lipa releases new song and video, ‘Break My Heart’

Today (March 26), Dua Lipa unveiled a new single from her upcoming album, Future Nostalgia.

The new song, “Break My Heart” is both sad in its lyrics but incredibly danceable. The song is the fourth song we’ve heard from her new album which was initially slated to come out next month, but the moved up to tomorrow!

Watch and listen to the new song below:



BONUS: Watch Dua Lipa’s announcement about moving up the release of her album.