MUSIC NEWS: Dua Lipa releases new song and video, ‘Break My Heart’

MUSIC NEWS: Dua Lipa releases new song and video, ‘Break My Heart’

Posted by: KS95 March 26, 2020 27 Views

Today (March 26), Dua Lipa unveiled a new single from her upcoming album, Future Nostalgia.

The new song, “Break My Heart” is both sad in its lyrics but incredibly danceable. The song is the fourth song we’ve heard from her new album which was initially slated to come out next month, but the moved up to tomorrow!

Watch and listen to the new song below:

BONUS: Watch Dua Lipa’s announcement about moving up the release of her album.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only